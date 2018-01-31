Hibs v Motherwell: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs welcome Motherwell to Easter Road tonight amid the madness of transfer deadline day. Both sides have brought players in in the last few hours who could feature this evening.

Striker Florian Kamberi has joined Hibs on loan from Grasshoppers in Switzerland while former Hamilton defender Stephen Hendrie has moved to Fir Park on loan from Southend United.

Kamberi could be included in the squad if the relevant paperwork is completed in time while Hendrie could also feature for ‘Well.

Anthony Stokes departed Hibs yesterday while Liam Fontaine has joined Ross County on a short-term deal.

Motherwell are without injured quartet Ellis Plummer (broken leg), Ryan Bowman (fractured cheekbone), George Newell and Elliott Frear (both hamstring).

Hibs, meanwhile, are without Steven Whittaker, David Gray and Ross Laidlaw, who are out with long-term pelvic, achilles and shoulder problems respectively. Marvin Bartley is also likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from a knock picked up in the Scottish Cup derby defeat to Hearts earlier this month.

Last five meetings: Motherwell 0-1 Hibs; Hibs 2-2 Motherwell; Hibs 3-3 Motherwell; Motherwell 1-0 Hibs; Hibs 0-1 Motherwell

Likely Hibs team: (4-1-2-2-1): Marciano; Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson; McGeouch; Slivka, McGinn; Boyle, Barker; Shaw. Subs from: Dabrowski, Rherras, Porteous, Swanson, F Murray, Maclaren, Kamberi.

Likely Motherwell team (3-5-2): Carson; Kipre, Aldred, Dunne; Cadden, Campbell, McHugh, Rose, Tait; Main, Ciftci. Subs from: Griffiths, Hammell, Hendrie, Hartley, Grimshaw, Tanner, Livingston, Turnbull, Bigirimana, Petravicius, MacLean.

Referee: Alan Muir

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Odds: Hibs 8/11 Draw 143/50 Motherwell 9/2 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

• For more statistics, visit our dedicated Hibs page