Hibs v Partick Thistle: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs will be looking to put pressure on Rangers and Aberdeen in the battle for second place as they look to complete a clean sweep over Partick Thistle this season.

Martin Boyle, right, battles for possession with Abdul Osman during Hibs' victory over Thistle on opening day. Picture: SNS

Dylan McGeouch remains a doubt for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash. The midfielder suffered a groin injury that denied him a first Scotland cap during the international break, and boss Neil Lennon admitted the 25-year-old is still moving gingerly after returning to training.

Hibs are also without the midfield services of John McGinn, who is suspended, while Vykintas Slivka is in a race against time to complete his return from injury. There is good news, though, as Marvin Bartley has recovered from an illness and is available for selection.

Right-back David Gray and winger Brandon Barker are also in contention to return from long-term injuries.

Cammy Bell is set to retain his place in goal with Ofir Marciano suspended following his red card at McDiarmid Park a fortnight ago.

Partick Thistle top-scorer Conor Sammon returns to the Jags’ squad for Saturday’s trip.

The on-loan Irishman sat out the club’s last visit to the capital as he was barred from playing against parent club Hearts.

Niall Keown and Mustapha Dumbuya are also set to return to Alan Archibald’s group following knocks, meaning Stuart Bannigan (knee) is the only absentee.

Last five meetings: Partick Thistle 0-1 Hibs; Hibs 3-1 Partick Thistle; Hibs 1-1 Partick Thistle; Partick Thistle 3-1 Hibs; Hibs 1-1 Partick Thistle

Likely Hibs team (3-5-2): Bell; Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon; Boyle, Allan, Bartley, Whittaker, Stevenson; Kamberi, Maclaren. Subs from: Dabrowski, Porteous, McGeouch, Swanson, F Murray, Stirling, Shaw.

Likely Partick Thistle team (4-2-3-1): Cerny; Elliott, Devine, Cargill, Booth; Osman, Woods; Erskine, Edwards, Storey; Sammon. Subs from: Scully, Barton, P McGinn, Keown, Fraser, Lawless, Spittal, McCarthy, Doolan.

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Hibs 4/7 Draw 3/1 Partick Thistle 5/1

