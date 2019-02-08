Hibs v Raith Rovers preview: Injury list | Who plays right-back?| McNulty to start?

Hibs host Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fourth round tomorrow, in a repeat of the fifth-round tie in February 2014 which saw the Kirkcaldy side advance to the quarter-finals after a thrilling 3-2 win.

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw (currently on loan at Dundee United) was in the sticks for Rovers in that game, while the victory was masterminded by none other than Grant Murray, currently assistant coach at Easter Road.

A general view of Easter Road stadium. Picture: SNS Group

Former Hibs defender Fraser Mullen came on as a sub, and the connections don’t end there - ex-Hibee Callum Crane is on loan at Starks Park from Livingston while Sean Mackie, who could start for Hibs, began his senior career with Raith.

Hibs could be without up to eight first-team players, and designated left-back Lewis Stevenson could start at right-back and Sean Mackie at left-back with David Gray and Steven Whittaker unlikely to be fit for the match.

Oli Shaw will likely be missing after being forced off with a head knock against Celtic in midweek; on-loan Reading striker Marc McNulty could make his first start for his former club alongside Florian Kamberi in attack.

Gael Bigirimana and Stephane Omeonga could battle it out for a start in midfield, with Mackie - played centrally at Parkhead - moved to full-back to fill the spot left by Stevenson’s switch to the right-back berth.

Stevie Mallan could resume his place in the starting line-up, having been benched for the trip to Celtic.

Raith are likely to play a defensive-minded 4-4-2 formation, with Nat Wedderburn and Jamie Barjonas sitting deep in front of a back four of Euan Murray, Kyle Benedictus, Iain Davidson and Crane.

Kevin Nisbet and Chris Duggan are expected to start up front with Lewis Vaughan sidelined through injury.

Injuries / suspensions / unavailable

Hibs: Thomas Agyepong (hamstring), Martin Boyle (knee), David Gray (ankle), Ryan Porteous (knee) and Oli Shaw (head knock) are all likely to miss out while Ryan Gauld, Daryl Horgan and Steven Whittaker are all doubtful.

Raith: Lewis Vaughan (knee) is the only injury for Raith, but on-loan midfielder Craig McGuffie is cup-tied having appeared for Ayr United in the third and fourth rounds.

Possible teams

Hibs (4-1-2-1-2): Marciano, Stevenson, McGregor, Hanlon, Mackie; Milligan, Slivka, Bigirimana, Mallan; Kamberi, McNulty. Subs from: Bogdan, Dabrowski, Johnson, Omeonga, Bartley, Nelom, Stirling, F Murray, Gullan, Allan.

Raith (4-4-2 double-6): Lyness, E Murray, Benedictus, Davidson, Crane; Gillespie, Barjonas, Wedderburn, Dingwall; Nisbet, Duggan. Subs from: Thomson, Matthews, Buchanan, Flanagan, McKay, Armstrong, Watson.

Magic number - 7

The number of goals conceded by both Hibs and Raith in their last five matches.

Key battle

Lewis Stevenson could be deployed at right-back due to Hibs’ injury list, and could come up against Callum Crane - the player he kept out of the Easter Road starting line-up. Elsewhere, Iain Davidson will relish the chance to snuff out the threat posed by Florian Kamberi.

Key stats

Raith have only lost five away matches in the Scottish Cup in the last decade, with one of those an extra-time defeat to Hearts in January 2017. Major scalps for the Rovers include Rangers in February 2015; Hibs in February 2014 and Aberdeen in February 2010.

Referee

Bobby Madden is the man in the middle for this match and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Ralph Gordon. Lloyd Wilson is on fourth-official duties.