Hibs v Rangers: How could Neil Lennon's side line up tonight?
A look at how Hibs could line up for tonight's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers.
Hibs boss Neil Lennon will be reluctant to make too many changes to the team that successfully saw off Celtic on Sunday. Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is still recovering from a thigh tear, while winger Thomas Agyepong (thigh), midfielder Marvin Bartley (hamstring), right-back David Gray (muscle), centre-half Paul Hanlon (leg) and wing-back Charalampos Mavrias (hamstring) remain sidelined. Midfielder Vykintas Slivka was forced off at half-time against Celtic with an ankle injury and the Lithuanian could miss out.
1. Ofir Marciano
Hibs have kept two clean sheets since the Israeli international returned to the starting line-up - expect him to hold on to the gloves for the visit of Rangers.