A general view of Easter Road at night.

Hibs v Rangers: How could Neil Lennon's side line up tonight?

A look at how Hibs could line up for tonight's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon will be reluctant to make too many changes to the team that successfully saw off Celtic on Sunday. Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is still recovering from a thigh tear, while winger Thomas Agyepong (thigh), midfielder Marvin Bartley (hamstring), right-back David Gray (muscle), centre-half Paul Hanlon (leg) and wing-back Charalampos Mavrias (hamstring) remain sidelined. Midfielder Vykintas Slivka was forced off at half-time against Celtic with an ankle injury and the Lithuanian could miss out.

Hibs have kept two clean sheets since the Israeli international returned to the starting line-up - expect him to hold on to the gloves for the visit of Rangers.

1. Ofir Marciano

Hibs have kept two clean sheets since the Israeli international returned to the starting line-up - expect him to hold on to the gloves for the visit of Rangers.
SNS Group
other
Buy a Photo
The versatile veteran has had some shaky moments this season but he looked good against Celtic and played a part in the opening goal.

2. Steven Whittaker

The versatile veteran has had some shaky moments this season but he looked good against Celtic and played a part in the opening goal.
SNS Group
other
Buy a Photo
Calm and collected at the back for Hibs against Celtic on Sunday, the Nigerian defender exudes confidence and when he plays well, Hibs tend to play well. Undroppable.

3. Efe Ambrose

Calm and collected at the back for Hibs against Celtic on Sunday, the Nigerian defender exudes confidence and when he plays well, Hibs tend to play well. Undroppable.
SNS Group
other
Buy a Photo
Another impressive display from the youngster against Celtic as he kept Odsonne Edouard and co quiet for the 90 minutes. Works well alongside the experienced Ambrose.

4. Ryan Porteous

Another impressive display from the youngster against Celtic as he kept Odsonne Edouard and co quiet for the 90 minutes. Works well alongside the experienced Ambrose.
SNS Group
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3