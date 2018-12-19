Hibs v Rangers: How could Neil Lennon's side line up tonight?

Hibs boss Neil Lennon will be reluctant to make too many changes to the team that successfully saw off Celtic on Sunday. Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is still recovering from a thigh tear, while winger Thomas Agyepong (thigh), midfielder Marvin Bartley (hamstring), right-back David Gray (muscle), centre-half Paul Hanlon (leg) and wing-back Charalampos Mavrias (hamstring) remain sidelined. Midfielder Vykintas Slivka was forced off at half-time against Celtic with an ankle injury and the Lithuanian could miss out.



1. Ofir Marciano Hibs have kept two clean sheets since the Israeli international returned to the starting line-up - expect him to hold on to the gloves for the visit of Rangers. SNS Group other Buy a Photo

2. Steven Whittaker The versatile veteran has had some shaky moments this season but he looked good against Celtic and played a part in the opening goal. SNS Group other Buy a Photo

3. Efe Ambrose Calm and collected at the back for Hibs against Celtic on Sunday, the Nigerian defender exudes confidence and when he plays well, Hibs tend to play well. Undroppable. SNS Group other Buy a Photo

4. Ryan Porteous Another impressive display from the youngster against Celtic as he kept Odsonne Edouard and co quiet for the 90 minutes. Works well alongside the experienced Ambrose. SNS Group other Buy a Photo

View more