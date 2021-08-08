Hibs v Ross County: Live updates as Hibs target back-to-back league wins
Hibs host Ross County this afternoon as the Easter Road side looks to build on their opening-day league win againt Motherwell at Fir Park.
The Staggies were victorious the last time the teams met in Edinburgh with former Hibs striker Oli Shaw scoring in a 2-0 win.
Malky Mackay’s side played out a goalless draw with St Johnstone last weekend with Ali McCann missing a penalty for the visitors.
Hibs will hope to record their first home league win of 2021/22.
Follow our live updates:
Hibs v Ross County
Last updated: Sunday, 08 August, 2021, 12:23
- Ross County won last meeting at Easter Road
- Hibs came from behind to win last league encounter at Victoria Park
- Hibs looking to build on opening-day win at Motherwell
Good afternoon!
A quick turnaround from Thursday night and we’re back at Easter Road for Hibs’ first home game of the new season. Goals from Kyle Magennis, Christian Doidge, and Martin Boyle gave Hibs a 3-2 win at Fir Park last weekend as they started the 21/22 campaign with victory against Motherwell. We’ll have the latest from Easter Road in our live blog...