Hibs verdict: Signs of improvement in derby as Kevin Dabrowski proves his worth

Toby Sibbick blocks Hibs' Josh Campbell's shot late on the line

Debutant ‘keeper Kevin Dabrowski denied Ellis Simms three times in one-on-one situations while Kevin Nisbet hit the post in the early exchanges before Toby Sibbick cleared a Josh Campbell effort off the line at the death.

Clashes between these two teams are never short of action and this one started off at 100mph as expected.

Nisbet had a golden opportunity to open the scoring just two minutes in but his shot lacked accuracy. At the other end Cammy Devlin latched onto a ball over the top from Beni Baningime but like Nisbet his aim let him down as he screwed the effort wide.

Chris Cadden's cross moments later was just too far from Josh Doig at the back post as the hosts started the game far more aggressively and quickly than in their last couple of games.

Hearts have enjoyed the better form in recent weeks but they appeared non-plussed by Hibs' start to the game and Chris Mueller had a shot from the edge of the area blocked when, had he been more swift, might have tested Craig Gordon.

Hibs look to have more about them with Christian Doidge in attack, or perhaps Shaun Maloney is getting more and more of his ideas across.

There were still imperfections to this performance, but Maloney has talked about seeing progression and he is right.

It will take time for the creases to be ironed out but the Hibs boss is confident that things are going in the right direction.

The fans won't have the same amount of patience, however. But Rocky Bushiri continues to impress at the back - even if he did put Hibs under pressure with an iffy pass-back that Dabrowski had to save, giving away an indirect free kick that, fortunately for the defender, came to nothing.

Joe Newell had one of his better games before being forced off with a knock while the introduction of Demi Mitchell at half-time after Doig was unable to continue gave Hibs an added threat.

Dabrowski deserves special mention for thrice denying Ellis Simms in one-on-one situations - the big 'keeper had comfortable competitive debut overall but those three, big saves helped the Capital club to a point.

The last piece of the jigsaw, if you like, is in the final third. Ewan Henderson's introduction late on also made a difference but Nisbet did pass up two or three good chances that, had he taken them, might have been the difference between one point and three.

On another night Campbell’s goalbound effort might have gone in but equally, Simms could have beaten Dabrowski.

Hibs will feel they should have taken more from a game in which they probably exceeded expectations. Things don’t feel too far away from gelling in the final third and Maloney and his players showed in this match that they are heading in the right direction.