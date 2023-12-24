Hibs vs Hearts latest injury news with five out and three doubts

Easter Road will host the second Edinburgh derby of the year with absences from both camps

While many thousands around the world will be counting down the hours until Christmas Day finally appears, those in Edinburgh will have a very different countdown. It's three days until the second Edinburgh Derby of the year with Hearts likely to be out for revenge after relinquishing a win at Tynecastle back in October.

It's a quick turnaround after Hibs faced Ross County and Hearts took on St Mirren at home but adrenaline will be high with the Edinburgh derby providing one of the best atmospheres in the league. The historical nature of the clash will certainly mean the festivities are continued right the way through until at least 8pm on Wednesday night.

Ahead of what is sure to be another fiery clash, here is the latest injury news from both the Meadowbank and Riccarton training grounds...

Hibs vs Hearts injuries The latest injury news from both Easter Road and Tynecastle

Alex Lowry - Hearts Doubt - Lowry is now back in training after suffering a back injury

Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs Doubt - Doyle-Hayes is edging ever closer to a return from ongoing ankle injuries