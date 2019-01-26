‘Hibs will be better off’: Fans react to Neil Lennon’s suspension

It looks like Neil Lennon has managed his last game at Hibs after it was revealed the club suspended their head coach following a bust-up with his players on Friday.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has been suspended by the club. Picture: SNS

Here’s how the fans reacted to the news on social media...

@hibeesfamily: “Neil Lennon 95 games with Hibs never lost in 78 of them ....if he has gone he will be very very hard to replace, don’t think we have had a successful as a manager as Lenny for a long time, just a bad patch recently Shame tbh.... Hibs board need to put out a statement pronto.”

@Chrisfinn2703: “Was all of this covered in Omeonga’s presentation or...?”

@DuncMcKay: “Made my peace with Lennon leaving. Admittedly I wasn’t a die-hard fan of his but him and the current set up at ER felt like a marriage of convenience that would eventually break. Partially due to Lennon’s sense that he was doing us a favour by being in charge.”

@RobbieSincIair: “I would have so much more respect for him if just once in a while he held his hands up and went “my fault, I set the team out wrong”. But to my knowledge he never has. Even Aberdeen at Hampden, he made Fyvie the fall guy rather than accept it was his fault.”

@stuartstorar: “David Gray in the dugout please.”

@LewisCumming: “When you look at Lennon’s CV - it’s hardly impressive. Must be a lot of managers/coaches out there that could improve us. Thought Lennon would be a guy we’d keep for a long time but just hasn’t been good enough this year.”

@Rafferty1993: “Some folk have a weird thing for Neil Lennon. He’s a good manager. But It was always going to end in tears with him. In hindsight we should have parted ways after his Tynecastle rant.”

@stramashing: “It always felt as though Lennon was looking for someone else to blame but himself. His tactics and team selection we’re baffling at times. Along with the singling out of Kamberi for criticism. Hibs will be better off without Neil Lennon and the media circus that accompanies him.”

@Danielmcgurk83: “No doubt Lennon has been brilliant for Hibs, and it’ll be a massive blow if he’s away, but being such an abrasive character, to the point where your own playing staff have had enough of you? It’s never gonnae end well, is it?”

@DJKrisMurdy: “Think most Hibs fans including myself fell in love with Lennon, 2 great first seasons, he ticked all the boxes, exactly the kinda guy the fans want but this season we’ve been miles off it to tell the truth. I wanted to believe he was the right man to turn it round but was he?”

@maximushibee: “Everything just rumours just now I guess but one thing is clear the players were not playing for him and has been evident for the past few months . Something like this was always going to happen.”

@Lmc2105: “What a mess.

- Manager Suspended basically gone

- Badly needing some players before the 31st

- Manager until end of season?!

Regardless this next appointment needs to be spot on a major rebuild in the summer with the entire squad. Who is best to take us forward?! #Hibs”