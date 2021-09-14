Hibs will finish 'best of the rest' after silencing Hearts 'noise' reckons pundit

Tam McManus has named Martin Boyle the best player outside of the Old Firm. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former Easter Road forward is “confident” of such an outcome on account of an away point against a full strength Hearts side while Jack Ross missed three important players.

McManus pinpointed the performances of Ryan Porteous, Joe Newell and Matt Macey in the response to “noise” about the opponents faced so far this campaign.

“After watching Sunday’s ding-dong in Gorgie I’m confident Hibs will edge out Hearts to claim the best of the rest tag in May,” he wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Sunday was a better point for Jack Ross ’ men.

“They were missing three key players – Christian Doidge, Jamie Murphy and Jake Doyle-Hayes – as well as having Chris Cadden, Joe Newall and Paul Hanlon back in after lengthy spells out.

“Hearts were at full strength so in the circumstances, at Tynecastle, Ross has to be happier with the point.

“It also keeps them ahead of Hearts in the table and after a week where quite a lot of noise was coming out of Gorgie saying Hibs haven’t played anyone yet then it was a good way to answer those jibes.

“Hibs can play better but in terms of resolve, togetherness and heart I thought it was really good.”

McManus believes the presence of Martin Boyle will ensure a successful season, naming him “the best player in Scotland outside the Old Firm”.

“Keep Boyle in the team and the rest will take care of itself,” he said.

