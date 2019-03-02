Hibs 'will work with authorities' to identify bottle-throwing culprits

Hibs say they will work with the authorities to identify the people who threw bottles on to the pitch during Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Celtic.

Celtic won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from James Forrest and Scott Brown, but the match was marred by unsavoury incidents when objects were thrown on to the field of play.

A bottle of Buckfast thrown from the East Stand nearly struck Celtic forward Scott Sinclair in the second half, while a statement from the home club claimed that a second bottle was thrown from the away end.

"We will review the CCTV footage and work with the appropriate authorities to identify those involved in throwing items onto the pitch," said a Hibs statement.

"We understand two bottles were thrown, one from each set of supporters. This is entirely unacceptable and puts players and others at risk.

"The match was a good game, played in a great spirit, but unfortunately yet again the headlines will be around this kind of unacceptable conduct."

A statement from Police Scotland added: "We are aware of a bottle being thrown from the crowd to the pitch during the match at Easter Road on Saturday, 2 March 2019. This incident will form part of the post-match inquiry."