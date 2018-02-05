Hibs winger Brandon Barker ruled out until April

Brandon Barker is set to be sidelined until April after it was confirmed that the Hibs winger suffered a torn hamstring in Saturday’s victory over Rangers.

The on-loan Manchester City player pulled up just seven minutes into the Ibrox showdown and had to be substituted. After learning today that he is facing two months out of action, Barker tweeted: “Devastated.”

The left-sided 21-year-old has been a prominent member of Neil Lennon’s squad this season, making 25 appearances in total and 17 from the start since arriving from City on a season-long loan in August.

He broke his scoring duck in last week’s win over Motherwell, and the manager, impressed by the manner in which he has attacked Scottish Premiership full-backs during his time at Easter Road, described him recently as “my type of player”.

The loss of Barker comes as another setback to Lennon who is already operating without both senior right-backs David Gray and Steven Whittaker, as well as back-up goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw due to long-term fitness issues. In addition, Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor and Vykintas Slivka all missed the weekend trip to Ibrox through injury.