Hibs winger Daryl Horgan cut from Republic of Ireland squad

Hibs winger Daryl Horgan has been cut from the Republic of Ireland squad for their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 26-year-old, who has six caps, was in Mick McCarthy’s provisional squad for games in Gibraltar on Saturday, March 23 and at home to Georgia on Tuesday, March 26. However, the Easter Road attacker has failed to make the final 23-man line-up.

Horgan has played 30 times for Hibs this season, scoring five goals in all competitions.

Final Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town)