The winger, already on the scoresheet in 2023, hopes the 3-2 defeat at home to mid-table Motherwell can provide motivation.

“It was a game where I don’t think we performed to our potential,” Morrison told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We will be looking to rectify that this time around. That will motivate us to perform well and get the result we know that we can get.

“It’s an opportunity for us to gain points and move up the table. It hasn’t been our best start in the league and our position shows that, but these next few games we will be looking to pick up points and move further up the table.”

Kirsty Morrison's team could go within four points of Hearts with a win. Credit: Erin West, Hibernian FC

Hibs started 2023 perfectly as they overcame rivals Spartans in the Scottish Cup fourth round, winning 3-0. Morrison was among the scorers.

“It’s always a great feeling individually to get a goal,” she said. “We knew against Spartans that it was going to be a tough game. We performed well and were able to get the win.

“Hopefully we can kick on from that. It’s the start of a new year, so hopefully we can kick on and get better results in the league. We played well as a team and hopefully we will continue that against Motherwell.”