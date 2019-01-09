Hibs winger Martin Boyle posts injury update on social media

Martin Boyle looks set to undergo surgery on the injury he suffered while on international duty, after the Hibs winger posted an image of himself wearing what appears to be a hospital gown.

The 25-year-old accompanied the photo of his left leg, posted on his Instagram story, with emoji depicting a needle and a squeamish face, while an arrow has been drawn just below his knee by medical staff.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle could miss the rest of the season. Picture: SNS Group

Easter Road boss Neil Lennon admitted that Boyle could miss the rest of the season after the former Dundee wideman suffered a knee injury after coming on as a late second-half substitute in Australia’s final warm-up match ahead of the Asian Cup.

Boyle returned to Edinburgh for treatment as Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold admitted the three-times capped Australia international faced an “indefinite period” on the sidelines.

Earlier this month, Hibs confirmed that Boyle had not suffered a cruciate ligament injury as first feared, but speaking at the club’s winter training camp in Dubai, Lennon - who has been linked with a loan bid for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan - stated that the attacker could be out for up to 12 weeks, effectively ending his campaign.

The Northern Irishman said: “We don’t know yet if he requires surgery, I assume he does. It could be anything from six to eight to 12 weeks. That’s basically his season if it’s 12 weeks.”

Boyle, left, and the photo he posted to his Instagram story. Pictures: SNS Group/Instagram:MartinBoyle9

Lennon is already without long-serving defender Lewis Stevenson, who remained in Edinburgh after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Rangers before Christmas, as well as goalkeepers Ross Laidlaw and Ofir Marciano.

Ryan Porteous also picked up a knock last month but the highly-rated centre-back is in Dubai with his team-mates.

Boyle’s fellow winger Thomas Agyepong doesn’t appear to have travelled with the squad to the UAE having suffered a thigh injury in the side’s 2-2 draw with Dundee in late November.