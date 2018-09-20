Hibs winger Martin Boyle set for Australia call-up

Martin Boyle is in the frame for a call-up to the Australia national team and could join Hibs team mates Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan at a training camp in Dubai next month.

Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold is understood to have visited East Mains recently, where he held talks with manager Neil Lennon.

Martin Boyle has been in fine form for Hibs since their return to the top flight and was rewarded with a bumper new contract in January. Picture: SNS Group

The recently appointed Australia boss is keen to build a good working relationship with the Easter Road side after Milligan doubled the club’s Antipodean contingent this summer.

Maclaren and Milligan were both called up to a training camp in Turkey during the recent international break, but they could be joined by former Scotland Under-16 cap Boyle in future.

Arnold discussed Boyle’s eligibility during his visit to the Ormiston training complex, with the wideman open to declaring for Australia - the country of his father’s birth.

The Socceroos have a friendly double-header in November, against South Korea and Lebanon, and if all goes well Boyle could be included in the squad.

Boyle celebrates a goal with Jamie Maclaren - could the pair soon be international team mates as well? Picture: SNS Group

The 25-year-old, who recently became a father for the first time, said earlier this year that he would be keen to play for Australia.

Despite being capped by Scotland at Under-16 level, Boyle said earlier this year: “Apparently I am eligible through my dad being born in Sydney and if anything came about I’d probably grasp it with both hands.

“If they were to know that I am eligible then, who knows, they might have a look at me.

“Obviously I wouldn’t be expecting to walk straight into an international squad, but as far as I am concerned, it’s a case of keeping performing for Hibs and see if anything comes of it.”

Revealing that he had grilled Maclaren, who was part of Australia’s World Cup squad, Boylea added: “I don’t know what the possibilities are, but I’m sure it’s something that could be sorted out if the situation were ever to arise.

“To play for any country would be a great honour and I still have family in Australia. Any international game would be a pleasure to play in.

“If both Scotland and Australia came up, I’d have to weigh it up and see what the best route is to go down, but it is all just a big if at the moment.

“For me I just want to play my football and enjoy it as I am at the moment. But if someone was to come chapping at the door, or I got a phone call, then I would take if from there.

“If the call were to come that would mean I am doing well for Hibs.”