Hibs winger Martin Boyle vows to repay Australia boss after making debut

Martin Boyle has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by coach Graham Arnold after being handed his debut for Australia.

The Hibs winger made an impressive cameo after being introduced in the 71st minute of the Socceroos’ 1-1 friendly draw with South Korea in Brisbane on Saturday.

Boyle was involved in the Aussies’ equaliser, as Massimo Luongo grabbed a last-gasp strike after Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic’s long-range shot was parried.

“I was very honoured [to play],” Boyle told www.socceroos.com.au.

“For the gaffer just to throw me on, he’s given me a right good chance here and I want to grab it with two hands.

“The lads were great out there and they’ve been great with me since I walked in the door.

“And hopefully I can show more glimpses like that on the pitch.

“He’s [Arnold] been brilliant with me since I walked in the door and I want to give everything for this country.”

Boyle, who could get another chance to impress in Tuesday’s friendly with Lebanon in Sydney, revealed that Arnold had told him he would score as he sent the Hibee on to replace Easter Road team-mate Jamie Maclaren.

Although Boyle didn’t manage to get that dream debut goal, he was happy to be involved in the equaliser.

“He says I was going to score – so he was not far away,” Boyle said.

“I’m claiming that assist!”