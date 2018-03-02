Hibs winger Martin Boyle winning fitness battle for Hearts clash

Hibs winger Martin Boyle will be fit to face Hearts in next Friday’s Edinburgh derby despite being a major doubt for the midweek clash with Hamilton, which was postponed because of the severe weather.

Easter Road boss Neil Lennon admitted Boyle was struggling with an ongoing Achilles problem and conceded playing on Kilmarnock’s artificial surface at the weekend wouldn’t have helped.

However, at a time when Hibs have been stripped of the lightning pace of on-loan Manchester City wideman Brandon Barker due to a hamstring injury, the equally speedy Boyle has been a key player for the Capital club.

Lennon revealed Boyle hadn’t trained in the wake of the trip to Rugby Park and that a late decision would have been taken on the day of the Accies match.

But with that game a casualty of the atrocious weather, Boyle will now have plenty of time to recover in time to play Hearts

Swiss striker Florian Kamberi, scorer of three goals in four games, had also been a worry ahead of the visit of Hamilton after picking up an ankle knock at the weekend although Lennon had reckoned he would be fit in time. Again, though, Kamberi will be grateful for the extra few days to totally shake off the problem.