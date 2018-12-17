Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong sends message to fans after win over Celtic

Thomas Agyepong has promised Hibs fans he is “working hard to get back on the pitch” after watching his team mates record a 2-0 win over Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The on-loan Manchester City winger has been struggling with a thigh injury sustained in the 2-2 draw with Dundee last month. The 22-year-old came on as a second-half substitute but had to be replaced himself after pulling up.

The Evening News revealed earlier this month that the Easter Road futures of the Ghana international, and fellow loanee Emerson Hyndman of Bournemouth, would be up for discussion come January.

Neil Lennon had suggested that he may have to assess his options come January, adding: “Agyepong has had a scan and he may miss December. We’re speaking to Manchester City on his situation at the minute. “We’d like to keep him, obviously, but his contribution has been minimal due to injuries, so it’s something we’re speaking to Man City over.

“He’s contracted to January and we have an option, so we’re talking about that at the minute. I like him, but we need him on the pitch.”

But the 22-year-old appears to have his heart set on staying with Hibs for the season, posting an image of his team mates celebrating on the Easter Road turf alongside the caption: “Great win by the lads today! The fans made the atmosphere absolutely incredible. I’m working hard to get back on the pitch and help the squad turn out more results like the one today!”