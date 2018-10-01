Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong wins call-up for Ghana

Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong has been called up to the Ghana squad for their upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The on-loan Manchester City player has made an impact for Neil Lennon’s side, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over Dundee before starting for the first time against St Mirren at the weekend.

Now the 21-year-old will be hoping to add to his five caps as Ghana face Sierra Leone at home on October 11, before the two nations meet again in Freetown four days later

The four countries in Group F are level on points after two matches, with Ghana, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Ethiopia all having won one and lost one.