Hibs winger Yrik Gallantes signs new three-year deal with club

Hibs academy winger Yrik Gallantes has signed a contract extension that keeps him at the club until 2021.

The 17-year-old, who is highly rated by the coaching staff at East Mains, was part of the development squad that completed the league and cup double last season.

Yrik Gallantes has extended his stay with Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to the club’s website Gallantes - who turned full time at the start of the current campaign - said: “It feels amazing to have signed here at Hibs again. It is giving me another opportunity to show what I’ve got and then to develop my skills further – that’s what I am here to do.

“Everything is good for me here and I feel really comfortable in this place. I thought that it would be best for me to stay here so that I could show more of me and see what happens from there.

“It is a great honour to be kept on as well as it shows that the club value me as a player and think highly of me.”

Gallantes, whose family are from the Philippines, can operate on either wing or through the middle, and feels he is constantly learning from the more senior players at the club as well as the coaches.

He continued: “Since coming to Hibs I feel like I have matured. I definitely feel a lot more comfortable here at the club and I am also a lot more comfortable on the ball as well.

“I always work hard to develop any skill that I know I have to work on, and my goal is to continue developing during the course of my contract.

“Training with some of the older players gives me a bit of confidence and it is good to work with them as well. They definitely influence you with some of the things that they do.

“All of it really does help bring you on in the footballing sense and aids your development.”

Gallantes also cited the influence of development squad head coach Grant Murray, adding: “Grant Murray has spoken to me and he has said that he wants to keep pushing me forward. “I obviously need to work on a few things, which is what he said to me too. He is here to support me, as are all the staff at the training centre, which is great for me and everyone else in the squad.”

Head of Academy Coaching Eddie May and George Craig, the club’s Head of Football Operations, were both keen to retain Gallantes, which he said was a huge confidence boost.

“I have always felt wanted by the club and that has helped me massively,” Gallantes said. “It helps you feel more comfortable in your environment and you get more confidence too and can keep striving to be the best you can be.”