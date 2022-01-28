Hibs Women bolster defensive options with capture of Jenna Penman from Aberdeen

The 18-year-old can play at centre-back and full-back and has been capped by Scotland at under-16, under-17, and under-19 level.

Hibs head coach Dean Gibson said: “Jenna is a young player with huge potential and someone who we have been interested in for a while.

"She fits the mould of what we want to do at Hibs. Even at a young age, she has a good physical presence and good athleticism which suits the way we play.

Hibs have signed Jenna Penman. Picture: Hibernian FC

"She has played a lot of games already within SWPL 1 and 2. With all young players, there is a lot of developing to do. Our track record of managing to do that as a club is there for all to see.”

Penman turned out for Dundee United before making the trip north to the Dons, and will carry on her education while turning out for the Hibees.

"I am delighted to be joining Hibs at this stage in my football career. They have a fantastic pedigree in the women’s game in Scotland and have a great set-up,” she said after signing.

“Moving to Edinburgh is also exciting as I plan to continue my education at the University of Edinburgh, so this opportunity has allowed me to establish myself in the city with the support of the club.”

Gibson added: “Thank you to Aberdeen for making this a quick and easy transition and process. Emma [Hunter, Aberdeen Women head coach] has done a brilliant job with Jenna since signing her from Dundee United and it’s up to us to continue that now.”

