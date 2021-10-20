Colette Cavanagh in action for Hibs Women

The 22-year-old previously won the award in May 2018 during her time at Celtic Women and in winning the prize for Hibs becomes the first SWPL player to win the award for two different clubs.

Cavanagh scored twice for Hibs in September, including a spectacular strike in a narrow 2-1 defeat by her former club Celtic.

She told the SWPL: “I’m thrilled to win this award for September. I feel like I’ve started the season strongly and there is great feeling within the team.

"I certainly believe I’m playing some of the best football of my career.

“It’s nice to be recognised again for my performances in the SWPL having won the award a few years ago now.

"I’m here for success with Hibernian though, so winning games is the most important thing for me as a player.”

Hibs Women head coach Dean Gibson praised Cavanagh’s performance levels since the start of the campaign.

"This award is fully deserved for Cav. She has had a fantastic start to the season, contributing well with goals and assists but there is so much more to her game,” he said.

"She is a real team player who is getting better and better every time she plays. Not many will know but we could have lost her this season – her staying and signing a new contract showed a great deal of loyalty and commitment. It was as important a signing as any we could have made.

"Hopefully it’s starting to be justified with the recognition she’s now receiving individually, with the Scotland set up in her sights. She’s becoming a real all-rounded player.”

Rachel Todd of Dundee United Women was voted Player of the Month for the SWPL 2 division.

Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Women’s Football Aileen Campbell congratulate both award-winners and the nominees, adding: “These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of the players involved.

“I’m delighted that Scottish Women’s Football will recognise an SWPL 1 and SWPL 2 Player of the Month going forward.

"We feel it’s a positive development for the 2021/22 season and beyond.”

