Hibs youngster Josh Campbell joins Airdrie on loan

Hibs kid Josh Campbell has joined League One side Airdrie on loan just days after boss Neil Lennon called him into his squad for the first time.

The 18-year-old was on the bench for the derby with Hearts but now goes straight into the Diamonds’ squad for their trip to East Fife on Saturday.

Airdrie boss Ian Murray, the former Hibs captain, said: “I’m delighted to get Josh in. He’s a really dynamic player. He’s a box-to-box midfielder who can also play at centre-back, right-back and in the number 10 role.

“We can give Josh a platform to improve himself, and hopefully after his time here he’ll go straight into the Hibs team. We’re pleased to get him and we look forward to working with him.”

Campbell added: “Myself and the Hibs coaches felt it was a good opportunity to get some first-team experience, so I’m looking forward to getting as many matches as I can under my belt and hopefully that can benefit Airdrie too.

“I’ll bring plenty of energy to the midfield, so I hope that can be a factor in getting the club into the play-offs.”