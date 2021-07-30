Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig are all familiar faces in the first team but the Hibs boss also gave newcomer Jack Doyle-Hayes his first competitive start and elevated 21 year old Josh Campbell to the opening line-up as the club enjoyed their first European away day since 2018.

Summer signing Dan MacKay also proved his worth, netting a 76th minute winner - his first competitive goal for the Leith side - just 16 minutes after joining the action.

If many were unsurprising inclusions, Campbell has not played for the first team since making his debut in 2019 and has spent large parts of the past three seasons on loan at Airdrie, Arbroath and then Edinburgh City. But Ross said the young midfielder had earned his involvement.

Hibs' Josh Campbell was included in the team that defeated Santa Coloma in the second leg of their Conference League qualifying tie. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

“He’s had a good pre-season and had a good loan spell last year.

“He’s only 21 but he had a taste of first-team football a couple of years ago when Neil [Lennon] was the manager.

“Five who started were 22 or under, which is a pretty young team to play in Europe. But, I’m pleased for Josh because he’s a Hibs fan and is desperate to play for the club and to do well.

“He’s deserving of the opportunity and by producing the kind of performances he did tonight he gives himself every chance of being involved in more of the games that are coming up.”

