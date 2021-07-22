HNK Rijeka record first-leg win over Gzira United to set up likely tie with Hibs
Croatian side HNK Rijeka recorded a 2-0 win in their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Malta’s Gzira United at the Ta’ Qali Stadium on Thursday night.
Denis Busnja opened the scoring on 57 minutes, with Prince Obeng Ampem adding a second 13 minutes from time.
The hosts had just one shot on target as they chased a goal but they now have it all to do in Croatia next week if they are to progress, with the winners facing Hibs unless Santa Coloma perform a miracle in Andorra.
Rijeka had Ivan Lepinjica sent off for two bookable offences in the closing stages but the visitors held on to take a 2-0 win going into the return leg at the Stadion Rujevica next Thursday.
Elsewhere, Bohemians defeated Dudelange, Linfield trounced Borac Banja Luka 4-0 at Windsor Park, Larne defeated Aarhus 2-1, Aberdeen recorded a 5-1 win over BK Häcken at Pittodrie and Dundalk drew 2-2 with Levadia Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.