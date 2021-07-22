HNK Rijeka record first-leg win over Gzira United to set up likely tie with Hibs

A general view ahead of Ta'Qali National Stadium

Denis Busnja opened the scoring on 57 minutes, with Prince Obeng Ampem adding a second 13 minutes from time.

The hosts had just one shot on target as they chased a goal but they now have it all to do in Croatia next week if they are to progress, with the winners facing Hibs unless Santa Coloma perform a miracle in Andorra.

Rijeka had Ivan Lepinjica sent off for two bookable offences in the closing stages but the visitors held on to take a 2-0 win going into the return leg at the Stadion Rujevica next Thursday.

Elsewhere, Bohemians defeated Dudelange, Linfield trounced Borac Banja Luka 4-0 at Windsor Park, Larne defeated Aarhus 2-1, Aberdeen recorded a 5-1 win over BK Häcken at Pittodrie and Dundalk drew 2-2 with Levadia Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

