How could Hibs line up against Elgin City?
If Hibs bring in a number of rumoured signings, how could they line up to face Elgin in the Scottish Cup on January 19?
Ryan Gauld is expected to sign on loan this week while Tom Glover is currently on trial with the team in Dubai. Lewis Morgan has also been linked with a loan switch.
1. Tom Glover
The Spurs 'keeper is on trial with Hibs; if he signs he could make his bow against Elgin City
Getty
2. David Gray
Club captain could return to the starting line-up following the departure of Efe Ambrose
SNS Group
other
3. Darren McGregor
Darren McGregor could partner Paul Hanlon in the centre of a four-man defence
SNS Group
other
4. Paul Hanlon
Fit-again long-serving centre-half is virtually a nailed-on starter
SNS Group
other
View more