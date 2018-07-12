How could Hibs line up to face NSI Runavik?

Hibs kick off their bid to reach the Europa League group stages this evening with a first round qualifier against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands.

Neil Lennon is without Ofir Marciano, who is still recovering from a finger injury and Ryan Porteous is also missing with a knee knock picked up while on international duty with the Scotland Under-21s.

Apart from that the Hibs head coach has a full squad to choose from.

Adam Bogdan could make his competitive debut in goal, while recent signing Stevie Mallan is likely to start on the bench.

Florian Kamberi, who joined on a permanent deal last month, is expected to start in attack alongside Simon Murray and Marvin Bartley will sit in front of a back three.

Lennon is likely to stick with the 3-1-4-2 formation that he utilised against Blackburn Rovers in Paul Hanlon’s testimonial match, and has the option of David Gray or Steven Whittaker in the right wingback position.

John McGinn is expected to start despite reports the recent interest from Celtic had unsettled the midfielder.

Hibs (3-1-4-2): Bogdan; Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon; Bartley; Whittaker, Slivka, McGinn, Stevenson; Kamberi, S Murray.

Subs from: Laidlaw, Gray, Swanson, Mallan, Mackie, Shaw, Gullan, Allan.

Referee: Manfredas Lukjancukas (LIT)