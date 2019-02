Here we look at the highest all-time home attendances for each of the current 42 SPFL clubs - ranking them from lowest to highest.

1. Annan Athletic (2,517) The Galabank stadium's record attendance came during a league two fixture against Rangers in 2012. The match finished 0-0

2. Edinburgh City (2,522) Edinburgh City's record attendance came in 2016 when Hibs made the short trip to Meadowbank Stadium for a friendly fixture.

3. Stranraer (6,500) Stair Park was packed to full capacity in 1948 when Stranraer took on Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Rangers progressed courtesy of a solitary goal from Willie Thornton.

4. Inverness CT (7,711) The Caledonian Stadium was filled to capacity in 2007 when Rangers made the trip up the A9 to face the Caley Jags

