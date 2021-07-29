How Hibs fans can watch Santa Coloma Conference League clash for free

Hibs will face Santa Coloma in Andorra this evening. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Jack Ross’ men take a 3-0 lead into the second-leg against Santa Coloma.

With supporters unable to attend the behind-closed-doors game, Hibs had originally planned to offer fans a chance to purchase pay-per-view on Hibs TV.

The club have now decided not to stream this evening’s match which kicks off at 5.30pm because of concerns about the “quality of the match feed” with fans being refunded.

Hibs supporters will still be able to watch the match, however. It will be shown on YouTube and be provided by Santa Coloma and the Andorran FA.

A statement said: “Following a series of discussions with both FC Santa Coloma and the Andorran FA, we have taken the decision not to stream tonight’s match on Hibs TV via PPV.

“This is due to concerns about the quality of the match feed. We pride ourselves on giving fans high-quality coverage and do not want to charge unless we can be sure the match coverage will be up to our standards and filmed with multiple cameras.

“We had secured the rights to be the only broadcaster showing the live match but reverted on this decision due to quality concerns.

“As a result, we have agreed the rights will be aired on YouTube and the match feed taken care of by FC Santa Coloma and the Andorran FA. We expect this to be a one-camera feed.

“Those who have already purchased PPV will be refunded.”