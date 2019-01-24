How Hibs fans reacted to the 1-0 defeat at Motherwell

Here is a selection of tweets from disgruntled Hibs fans in the wake of the 1-0 defeat to Motherwell.

David Smith: “Terrible effort tonight, complete lack of cohesion throughout the entire team. If there's a winter break next season, please stay at home and use the cash for the transfer pot. 3 points in Paisley is simply a must.”

David Heron: “Another failure, if Hibs hadn't started the season so well, they would be favourites for relegation Play-offs.”

Louise Macleod: “Shambles.”

Home of Hibs: “Embarrassing.”

Keith Robertson: “NOT GOOD ENOUGH, need MORE, BETTER players in BEFORE the window shuts.”

Dougie Dunlop: “Awful hibs ,,no excuses with recent signings etc!!”

Menny Kurphy: “Bottom six mediocrity ahead unless we sign 3 or 4 quality players. And let's be honest that's not going to happen. Loans are us!!”

Stu Ormandy: “It sunk in tonight how much we will miss Efe Ambrose, never seen so much hoof ball from a hibs team.”

Chris Nash: “Just nashed from Central to Queen Street with my scarf on and that’s me officially been awarded Hibs man of the match tonight.”