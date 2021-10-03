How Hibs players rated in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

Kevin Nisbet put the Leith side ahead inside 10 minutes but a red card for defender Ryan Porteous for a dangerous challenge on Joe Aribo on the half hour mark left Hibs with a difficult task.

Rangers turned the tables on the 10 men in the second half with Kemar Roofe levelling the scores with a 60th minute header before Alfredo Morelos nodded home the winner from a Borna Barisic cross with 12 minutes remaining.

Here’s how the Hibs players rated out of 10 …

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 7 Little chance with either goal and denied Hagi with a fine save in the second half Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Paul McGinn - 6 A solid enough performance but another goal conceded from a cross from the left Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Ryan Porteous - 5 Had been playing well until the red card Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Paul Hanlon - 7 Marshalled the defence well, especially in the wake of the red card Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales