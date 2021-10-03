How Hibs players rated in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

Kevin Nisbet put the Leith side ahead inside 10 minutes but a red card for defender Ryan Porteous for a dangerous challenge on Joe Aribo on the half hour mark left Hibs with a difficult task.
Rangers turned the tables on the 10 men in the second half with Kemar Roofe levelling the scores with a 60th minute header before Alfredo Morelos nodded home the winner from a Borna Barisic cross with 12 minutes remaining.
Here’s how the Hibs players rated out of 10 …
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.