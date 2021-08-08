How Hibs rated in comfortable win against Ross County

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Matt Macey - 7
Plucked one or two balls out of the air and apart from that, had a rather straightforward game as County failed to really test him. Distribution could be better at times.
2. Paul McGinn - 8
A devasting partnership with Boyle on the right flank. Great assist for Doidge's goal and kept Charles-Cook quiet
3. Ryan Porteous - 8
Impressive performance at the back. Dealt well with County's fowards and popped up with a few well-timed interceptions and tackles
4. Paul Hanlon - 6
Slack pass gifted County a chance midway through the first half but fine apart from that. Replaced by McGregor at the interval.
