Kyle Magennis keeps tabs on Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook

How Hibs rated in comfortable win against Ross County

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at Easter Road this afternoon

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 5:25 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 7

Plucked one or two balls out of the air and apart from that, had a rather straightforward game as County failed to really test him. Distribution could be better at times.

2. Paul McGinn - 8

A devasting partnership with Boyle on the right flank. Great assist for Doidge's goal and kept Charles-Cook quiet

3. Ryan Porteous - 8

Impressive performance at the back. Dealt well with County's fowards and popped up with a few well-timed interceptions and tackles

4. Paul Hanlon - 6

Slack pass gifted County a chance midway through the first half but fine apart from that. Replaced by McGregor at the interval.

