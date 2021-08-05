Jamie Murphy tries to escape the attention of Rijeka's Ivan Tomecak during the first half

How Hibs rated in European draw against NK Rijeka

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at Easter Road this evening

By Patrick McPartlin
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 10:28 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 7

No chance with the goal and did well to deny Rijeka an opener in the first half

Photo: Ross MacDonald

Buy photo

2. Paul McGinn - 7

A lot of Hibs' most promising play came through the right-back in the first half. Quieter in the second but solid throughout

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Buy photo

3. Ryan Porteous - 7

Bit of an uncertain start but grew into the game and defended well

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Buy photo

4. Paul Hanlon - 7

Went close early on as his header just cleared the bar, earning a bang to the head and a bandage to boot, and led well from the back

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4