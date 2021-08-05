How Hibs rated in European draw against NK Rijeka

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Matt Macey - 7
No chance with the goal and did well to deny Rijeka an opener in the first half
Photo: Ross MacDonald
2. Paul McGinn - 7
A lot of Hibs' most promising play came through the right-back in the first half. Quieter in the second but solid throughout
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Ryan Porteous - 7
Bit of an uncertain start but grew into the game and defended well
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
4. Paul Hanlon - 7
Went close early on as his header just cleared the bar, earning a bang to the head and a bandage to boot, and led well from the back
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group