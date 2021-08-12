How Hibs rated in European exit against NK Rijeka

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Matt Macey - 6
A couple of key saves in the first half. Couldn't do much about the goals but committed far too early for the fourth
Photo: Ross MacDonald
2. Paul McGinn - 5
A night to forget for the stand-in skipper as the first goal came from his side and he looked to score an own goal for Rijeka's third
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Ryan Porteous - 5
Skinned far too easily for the fourth and didn't look particularly comfortable throughout the game
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
4. Darren McGregor - 5
Daft early booking, nowhere to be seen for Rijeka's opener, and avoidable red card just when Hibs were starting to get a foothold in the game
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group