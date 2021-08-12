A general view of the Stadion Rujevica

How Hibs rated in European exit against NK Rijeka

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at the Stadion Rujevica tonight

By Patrick McPartlin
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:18 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 6

A couple of key saves in the first half. Couldn't do much about the goals but committed far too early for the fourth

Photo: Ross MacDonald

Buy photo

2. Paul McGinn - 5

A night to forget for the stand-in skipper as the first goal came from his side and he looked to score an own goal for Rijeka's third

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Buy photo

3. Ryan Porteous - 5

Skinned far too easily for the fourth and didn't look particularly comfortable throughout the game

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Buy photo

4. Darren McGregor - 5

Daft early booking, nowhere to be seen for Rijeka's opener, and avoidable red card just when Hibs were starting to get a foothold in the game

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4