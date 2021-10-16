Hibs winger Martin Boyle competes with Dundee United's Scott McMann

How Hibs rated in Scottish Premiership defeat by Dundee United

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at Easter Road today

By Peter Wales
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:31 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 6

Saved efforts from Niskanen in the first half but had no chance with the goals. May well ask questions of his defenders

2. Chris Cadden - 5

Tasked with right-back duties in the absence of Paul McGinn but endured a torrid time along with the rest of the defence

3. Nathan Wood - 5

Didn't do a lot wrong individually on his debut but part of a defence that shipped three

4. Paul Hanlon - 5

Has certainly had better afternoons in a Hibs shirt - posted missing at the first goal and didn't marshal the defence as well as he usually does. Possibly missed having Porteous alongside him

