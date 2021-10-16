How Hibs rated in Scottish Premiership defeat by Dundee United

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Matt Macey - 6
Saved efforts from Niskanen in the first half but had no chance with the goals. May well ask questions of his defenders
Photo: Ross MacDonald
2. Chris Cadden - 5
Tasked with right-back duties in the absence of Paul McGinn but endured a torrid time along with the rest of the defence
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. Nathan Wood - 5
Didn't do a lot wrong individually on his debut but part of a defence that shipped three
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Paul Hanlon - 5
Has certainly had better afternoons in a Hibs shirt - posted missing at the first goal and didn't marshal the defence as well as he usually does. Possibly missed having Porteous alongside him
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group