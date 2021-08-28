How Hibs rated in Scottish Premiership win against Livingston as Boyle and Doig shine

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Matt Macey - 7
A couple of routine saves but he was never really tested by Livingston
Photo: Ross MacDonald
2. Paul McGinn - 7
Set up the opener and kept a clean sheet. A good afternoon's work.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Ryan Porteous - 7
Solid performance although slightly wild lunge in second half could have led to Livi equaliser
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
4. Darren McGregor - 7
His experience is vital in games like this with Hibs needing to see out a narrow lead and he did exactly that.
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group