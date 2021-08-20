How Kyle Magennis has helped relieve pressure on Hibs teammates

That’s the opinion of Boyle, who scored 15 goals last season and has already added five this term.

Linking up with Nisbet, who was the club top scorer last season, and Doidge, who had claimed that title the year before, the trio proved a vital component in the club’s ability to finish the campaign in the Premiership top three for the first time in more than a decade and a half.

But, with Doidge sidelined for much of pre-season due to a positive covid test and then crocked in training, sustaining an Achilles injury that will deny the team of his services for several months, Magennis’ form has proved a bonus.

“There’s no pressure on me and Nissy now!” said Boyle. “It’s alright because we’ve got Kyle Magennis – we’re flying!

“It’s disappointing for us and [Christian]. He’s one of the players who causes a lot of teams a lot of problems and he’s a big player for us.”

The club are actively trying to sign another centre-forward but Boyle says Magennis is capable of easing the strain in the meantime.

“Obviously Christian’s injury is disappointing but Kyle’s come in and he’s stepped up to the mark. He had a few injuries last season but he’s got a good pre-season under his belt and he seems to be flying at the moment. He’s scored a lot of goals so long may that continue.”

The 22 year-old signed for Hibs in October and scored once in 22 appearances last term but this season he has already contributed four goals in seven games, in Europe, in the league and on League Cup business as he demonstrates the kind of performances that tempted Hibs to sign the former St Mirren captain on a five-year deal.

That nose for goals could not prevent their exit from the Europa Conference League before they had reached the group stage but has helped Hibs get off to a winning start in the domestic competition and they head to Dundee on Sunday looking to protect their 100% league record.

