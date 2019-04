There's not usually a name to begin with until sleuths on supporter message boards do some digging and identify the mystery man. We've taken a look at 22 such men who Hibs have taken on trial in the last 20-or-so years... how many do you remember?

1. Juha Riippa Former Ilves, KPV, PPT and FC Jazz midfielder played as a trialist in a goalless Edinburgh derby match. Returned to Finland with HJK before seeing out his career with Jazz jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ion Testemianu Moldovan defender who spent 7 years with Zimbru Chisinau. Move to Hibs fell through and he joined Bristol City before nomadic career took him to South Korea, Russia, Azerbaijan. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Soren Frandsen Burly Danish defensive midfielder who had spells with BK Skjold and Nykobing in his homeland. Trialled with Hibs in 2001 and went into management after retiring in 2009 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. David Holdsworth Ex-Watford, Sheffield Utd and Birmingham defender who trialled in summer 2002. Short spells at Bolton, Scarborough and Gretna. Went into management with Ilkeston, Mansfield, Lincoln and Goole jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more