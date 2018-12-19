How the Hibs players rated against Rangers

Marks out of ten for all the Hibs players who featured in the goalless draw with Rangers at Easter Road.

Ofir Marciano: Made a comfortable early save from Eros Grezda, then picked up an injury while making a routine catch in the 12th minute which led to him being replaced by Adam Bogdan. 5

Steven Whittaker: A steady performance from the veteran right-back. Some tidy passing in the first half and but stuck to his task defensively in the second half. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Made two vital blocks in quick succession to stop Scott Arfield and then Eros Grezda converting from a corner. Restricted as an attacking force, but dug in defensively. 6

Efe Ambrose: A lapse in concentration let Alfredo Morelos in for a chance in the first half but the Nigerian made amends with a vital block to deny Eros Grezda just before half-time. A string of crucial interceptions in the second half, and an important block to deny Daniel Candeias, but was fortunate to see Morelos shoot wide after he misjudged a bouncing ball in the box. 7

Ryan Porteous: Typically committed in the tackle but booked for a badly mistimed challenge on Lassana Coulibaly. Floored by a powerful James Tavernier strike in the second half but bounced straight back up. Skinned by Morelos in the centre circle and had a few shaky moments in the closing stages but generally held his own against a dangerous Rangers attack. 6

Stevie Mallan: Always eager to get on the ball and try and make things happen for his team from the base of the diamond in the first half but made several slack passes. Moved further forward after Horgan went off at half-time but unable to impact the game as much as he would have liked. 6

Daryl Horgan: A few glimpses of quality in the first half but unable to properly impose himself in a congested midfield battle. Replaced at half-time. 5

Vykintas Slivka: Worked hard but unable to get into the game in the first half. Had a decent opening on the edge of the box early in the second half, but took a split-second too long and the opportunity was lost. 6

Emerson Hyndman: Flitted in and out of the game in the first half. Fired wide from 20 yards shortly after the break and then shot straight at Allan McGregor later in the game. 6

Florian Kamberi: Sent a low shot just wide from 20 yards out early on. Set up strike partner Shaw for a couple of good chances in the second half but unable to get a clear sight of goal himself. 6

Oli Shaw: Had a half-chance towards the end of the first half but was crowded out by the Rangers defence and unable to get a shot away. Released Hyndman with a good pass early in the second half. Fired over the bar after being released by Kamberi and then missed another good opportunity seconds before being replaced by Martin Boyle in the 64th minute. 5

Subs:

Adam Bogdan: On for Marciano in the 12th minute and made two first-half saves from Alfredo Morelos in quick succession. Excellent block to deny James Tavernier early in the second half. 7

Mark Milligan: On for Horgan at half-time. Fortunate to avoid being penalised after using an arm to block a Morelos shot in the box. 6

Martin Boyle: On for Shaw in 64 minutes. Almost got himself clean through in the last five minutes but generally kept quiet by a strong Rangers defence. 4