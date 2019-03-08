How the Hibs players rated against Rangers

Have your say

Here are marks out of ten for each Hibs player who faced Rangers.

Ofir Marciano: Two good first-half saves to deny Morelos and Kent. Helpless for the goal. 6

David Gray: Given a tough test by the dangerous Kent. Made some trademark crunching tackles and booked for scything down Morelos. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Had a testing night against Candeias. Stuck to his task but unable to get forward as much as he would have liked. 5

Darren McGregor: Sent off at the end for second bookable offence but Hibs’ best player. Made countless blocks and interceptions to help keep his team in the game. 8

Paul Hanlon: Fortunate not to be punished after being dispossessed by Morelos. Made up for this error with a brilliant block to deny Arfield. 6

Mark Milligan: Two goal-saving blocks to deny Arfield and Morelos. A tough night against strong Rangers midfield. 6

Stevie Mallan: Struggled to get into the game until the last 15 minutes. Denied a winner by Worrall’s block. 5

Stephane Omeonga: Started on the left then moved centrally as Hibs switched to 4-5-1. Worked hard but struggled to impose himself. 5

Daryl Horgan: A frustrating night for the Irishman. Denied by McGregor after being put clean through. 5

Marc McNulty: Worked tirelessly up on his own for most of the game. Set up Horgan chance, laid on Kamberi goal, spurned good chance to win it. 7

Florian Kamberi: Started up front but moved wide left in the first half. Toiled to get into the game for long periods then popped up with the equaliser. 6

Subs:

Marvin Bartley: On for Horgan in stoppage time.