How the Hibs players rated at Tynecastle

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who featured at Tynecastle tonight.

Adam Bogdan: Excellent early save to deny Olly Lee. Rarely troubled thereafter until he missed a high ball into the box in lead-up to Hearts’ disallowed stoppage-time goal. 6

Efe Ambrose: Remained unflustered as his team came under some intense second-half pressure. Kept things simple and defended well. 8

Darren McGregor: Stood firm as Hearts started strongly. Bulleted a free header wide after getting away from Clevid Dikamona to meet Stevie Mallan’s corner in the first half. Hibs’ best player on the night as he dealt with everything that came near or into his team’s penalty area. 8

Mark Milligan: The midfielder was deployed on the left of a three-man central defence and provided a strong and aggressive presence alongside McGregor and Ambrose. Booked in last minute. 8

Steven Whittaker: An energetic and effective display from the veteran at right-wing-back. Saw a late effort deflected behind by Jimmy Dunne. Justified his return to the starting line-up. 7

Marvin Bartley: Handed the captaincy on his first start in two and a half months. Fortunate to escape with only a booking for a rash challenge on Peter Haring early on. Did well to stay on the right side of referee Andrew Dallas thereafter. A typically committed derby performance from the Englishman. 8

Vykintas Slivka: The Lithuanian coped well in a fiercely-contested midfield battle. A tidy display without being able to impose himself in an attacking capacity. 7

Stevie Mallan: Threatened three times with superb strikes from distance in the first half. Curled a 30-yard effort off the top of the bar and then bent a free-kick agonisingly wide a few minutes later. Then almost caught Zdenek Zlamal out at his near post with a free kick from wide on the left. Had to dig deep after the break when his team went down to ten men. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Energetic and diligent at left-wing-back. A typically committed display from the derby veteran. 7

Martin Boyle: A frustrating evening for the striker. Did well to set up Mallan for a chance after the break but otherwise struggled to get much change out of the Hearts defence. Booked for getting embroiled in a shoving match with Michael Smith, then replaced by Oli Shaw for last ten minutes. 6

Florian Kamberi: Created himself a half-chance after turning Michael Smith midway through first half but saw his shot charged down by Clevid Dikamona. Tested Zdenek Zlamal with a powerful low strike from distance a couple of minutes later. Booked for persistent fouling before the break then left his team a man down after being shown a second yellow for clattering into Olly Bozanic in the 65th minute. 5

Subs:

Oli Shaw: Worked hard after replacing Boyle for last ten minutes. 4

Emerson Hyndman: on for stoppage time. N/A