How the Hibs players rated in 2-0 victory over Motherwell

Have your say

Marks out of ten for the Hibs players involved in Saturday's match against Motherwell ...

Ofir Marciano: Organised his defence well and made excellent save from Tom Aldred's header to preserve Hibs' 2-0 lead. 7

David Gray: Strange afternoon for the captain. Toasted by Gboly Ariybi in opening minute which nearly cost Hibs a goal. Recovered well, only to pick up injury, then scored second goal. Replaced soon after break due to his knock. 7

Mark Milligan: Moved back into central defence in Darren McGregor's absence. Showed his experience and nous with an impeccable display. 8

Paul Hanlon: Marshalled defence superbly and kept Curtis Main quiet. Getting back to his best. 8

Lewis Stevenson: Early scare when he hit own post, but after that he was faultless. Switched over to right-back in second half yet remained unflustered. 8

Stevie Mallan: Tasked with anchoring midfield three. Stuck to his guns and put in a sumptuous delivery for Gray's goal. 7

Vykintas Slivka: Straight back into team after ban. Some nice passes and penetrating runs. Replaced by Marvin Bartley on 70 minutes. 7

Stephane Omeonga: Probably his best performance in a Hibs shirt. Diligent passing, strong tackling, but it was effortless driving runs - a little like John McGinn - that made him stand out from rest. Dominated the midfield. 9

Daryl Horgan Got into promising positions on numerous occasions, but final ball or finish let him down too often. 6

Florian Kamberi: Selfless performance out on the left flank. Stayed disciplined, created some chances and tracked back when needed. 7

Marc McNulty Took his penalty really well and movement was a constant menace to Motherwell. Missed some good chances though despite his goal. 7

Sean Mackie: Despite an early booking, he settled well in left-back role and ably assisted when going forward too. 6

Marvin Bartley: Came on to bolster defensive side of team and put himself about. 5

Fraser Murray: One nice pass but had so little time to impress. 4