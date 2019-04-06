How the Hibs players rated in 2-1 victory against Hearts

Have your say

Marks out of ten for the Hibs players involved in Saturday lunchtime's derby against Hearts ...

Ofir Marciano: Strong under cross-balls with some excellent punches and made smart first-half stop from Jake Mulraney. A very calming presence in the Hibs goal these days. 7

David Gray: Numerous headers and blocks. Battled on manfully despite finally succumbing to late first-half injury on 76 minutes. 7

Darren McGregor: Tremendous physical battle with Uche Ikpeazu and gave as good as he got. Booked in second half but can be very pleased with return to starting XI. 8

Paul Hanlon: Utterly tremendous in defence. Marshalled the back-line, won his battle with Ikpeazu when the striker drifted towards him and made all manner of blocks and interventions. 9

Lewis Stevenson: Targeted often by Hearts, but stood up all challenges thrown at him. Another solid display for left-back under Paul Heckingbottom. 7

Mark Milligan: Was beaten too easily by Peter Haring for Hearts' opener but, aside from that, scrapped away well in midfield and used his experience well. 7

Stevie Mallan: Sumptuous pass for Daryl Horgan's second goal and came close with free-kick. Never shirked the battle either. 8

Stephane Omeonga: Was picked on physically in midfield, but held his own. Passed the ball diligently and carried with authority in possession. 8

Daryl Horgan: Two goals that will define his Hibs career. His second, in particular, was a rapier finish. Was willing to run at the Hearts defence. Visitors' derby hero. 9

Florian Kamberi: Failed to get involved from wide left, but held ball up and linked play well when moved into more central position. Replaced by Marvin Bartley. 7

Marc McNulty: Was a constant pest to Hearts defence. Set up Horgan's opener. Ought to have put match to bed with late effort but played well overall. 7

Marvin Bartley: Came on to shore up Hibs' midfield and added his usual presence. 6

Jonathan Spector: Made his Hibs debut at right-back for Gray and was solid. 6

Vykintas Slivka: On too late to make an impact. N/A