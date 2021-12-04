Kevin Nisbet celebrates making it 1-0 to Hibs during the cinch Premiership match with Motherwell. Picture: SNS

How the Hibs players rated in entertaining home draw with Motherwell

How the Hibs players rated in cinch Premiership draw with Motherwell at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:07 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Matt Macey - 7

Made an impressive stop with his legs to deny Dean Cornelius when the Motherwell player was through. Couldn't do much about Tony Watt's excellent finish.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. RCB - Paul McGinn - 6

Did some things well, in terms of playing it out from the back especially, but he made a few errors defensively.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. CB - Ryan Porteous - 5

Steady enough in the second half, but that came after a very poor opening period in which he was fortunate not to be punished on a number of occasions. Also missed a great chance.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. DLC - Paul Hanlon - 6

The leader of the defence so needs to take some responsibility for how shaky the unit looked for most of the match.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

