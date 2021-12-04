How the Hibs players rated in entertaining home draw with Motherwell

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. GK - Matt Macey - 7
Made an impressive stop with his legs to deny Dean Cornelius when the Motherwell player was through. Couldn't do much about Tony Watt's excellent finish.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. RCB - Paul McGinn - 6
Did some things well, in terms of playing it out from the back especially, but he made a few errors defensively.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. CB - Ryan Porteous - 5
Steady enough in the second half, but that came after a very poor opening period in which he was fortunate not to be punished on a number of occasions. Also missed a great chance.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. DLC - Paul Hanlon - 6
The leader of the defence so needs to take some responsibility for how shaky the unit looked for most of the match.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group