How the Hibs players rated in Friday's 2-0 win at Livingston

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player as Paul Heckingbottom's side made it 16 points from the last 18 available in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Ofir Marciano - 7

Made a late save from Craig Sibbald to deny Livingston any route back into the game. Was well protected by his defence.

David Gray - 6

Beaten a little too easily by Craig Sibbald for an early chance. Had a couple of poor deliveries also. Made up for it with the header that led to the goal.

Darren McGregor - 8

Played a lot of long balls forward, but they were directed with purpose towards Marc McNulty and represented Hibs' best attacking threat for 70 minutes. Solid in defence and the best player in green and white.

Paul Hanlon - 8

Faultless at the back, though against Scott Robinson he wasn't given the toughest of assignments. His goal was reminiscent of the equaliser he netted against Hearts in the Scottish Cup back in 2016.

Lewis Stevenson - 6

A lot of Livingston's attacks came down his side but he wasn't offered too much protection by Flo Kamberi ahead of him. Gave away late penalty.

Mark Milligan - 7

Did an excellent job keeping Scott Pittman quiet for the entire game. A little sloppy in possession at times but protected defence well.

Stevie Mallan - 8

Had his usual quiet period as the game went into a lull, but you can't argue with the end result: corner for the opening goal; scored the second with a couple of delightful touches.

Stephane Omeonga - 6

Worked hard to get up and down the park but his final ball was lacking at times. Was substituted for Vykintas Slivka.

Daryl Horgan - 6

Threatened on occasion but was another player who couldn't come up with the goods in the attacking third. Hooked for Fraser Murray.

Florian Kamberi - 6

Couple of nice touches along the way, including one in the build up to the corner which led to the first goal. Overall, though, he didn't provide enough support to McNulty.

Marc McNulty - 7

Got off to a terrific start with some excellent link-up play in the opening 20 minutes. Slowed down as the burden of carrying the attack weighed on him. Still a strong performance overall, though.

Subs

Vykintas Slivka - 8 - Provided a spark for the visitors after coming off the bench. Involved in the build up to the opener.

Fraser Murray - 7 - Like Slivka, his introduction helped provide a spark for the away side.

Oli Shaw - n/a - On in stoppage time for McNulty.