How the Hibs players rated in the 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock

Have your say

Marks out of ten for the Hibs players during Wednesday night's match with Kilmarnock ...

Ofir Marciano: Made brilliant one-on-one save from Jordan Jones. Good handling and distribution. 8

David Gray: Patrolled right of defence well and offered up option in attack when chance arose. 7

Mark Milligan: Moved back into defence and did not look out of place. Picked up booking when moved into midfield. 7

Paul Hanlon: Bar an dreadful pass to Killie's Jordan Jones, he was strong and organised defence. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Kept visitors' tricky wingers at bay. Another dependable and assured display. 7

Vykintas Slivka: Came back into starting XI but failed to leave his mark before 64th-minute substitution. 5

Stephane Omeonga: Constant battle with Youssouf Mulumbu. Always willing, but distribution let him down. 5

Stevie Mallan: Hibs' best midfielder. Diligent in front of defence and had neat effort from 30 yards. 6

Daryl Horgan: Had a couple of runs at Killie defence but never created an opportunity. Replaced by Fraser Murray. 5

Florian Kamberi: Played on the periphery out wide in first half and couldn't make an impact as striker in second period. Replaced by Oli Shaw on 73 minutes. 5

Marc McNulty; Often isolated in attack, but offered little when the ball did come his way. Booked for persistent fouling. 5

Darren McGregor: Moved seamlessly into defence. 6

Oli Shaw: Limited impact in attack. 4

Fraser Murray: Saw little of ball. 4