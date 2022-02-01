How the Hibs players rated in the Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player during the 0-0 Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:44 pm

GK - Kevin Dabrowski - 8

Showed he's definitely worth a consideration at this level with a fine performance. He made three big saves. They were all saves you'd be wanting him to make, but they still had a degree of difficulty attached.

RCB - Rocky Bushiri - 6

The outstanding Kevin Dabrowski clutches the ball to deny Hearts at Easter Road

Deserved an 8 for his first-half performance but looked a lot shakier after the break. Was fortunate a rogue backpass didn't lead to a Hearts winner.

CB - Ryan Porteous - 9

Strolled through the first half and showed his dominant side as the game ticked into the closing stages.

LCB - Lewis Stevenson - 7

Used his experience to put in a strong showing on the left of the back three. Made a few crucial interventions, though fortunate not to give away a couple of penalties.

RWB - Chris Cadden - 7

A real threat with his crossing from the right-hand side and ability to drive the ball up the park.

MC - Joe Newell - 7

Started excellently, controlling the midfield area. He soon got bogged down into the combative nature of the contest, looking as if he was asking for a booking. Subbed through injury.

MC - Jake Doyle-Hayes - 7

A bit quieter than some of his midfield team-mates but used the ball intelligently and broke up play often.

LWB - Josh Doig - 7

Looked energised charging down the left, asking questions of the Hearts defence. Even a threat from set-pieces with a header from which Kevin Nisbet could've scored. Subbed at half-time through injury.

AM - Chris Mueller - 6

Started bright by getting involved and showing a few good touches to link with the forwards. Faded and struggled to keep control of the ball at times. Subbed for Drey Wright.

FC - Kevin Nisbet - 6

Involved in the action and worked tirelessly for the cause. He did, however, fluff his lines on a few occasions in the final third.

FC - Christian Doidge - 6

A decent option at times but ultimately he didn’t win the battle with Toby Sibbick. Another who was better before the break.

Sub - Demetri Mitchell - 7

Gave Nathaniel Atkinson a tough time after coming off the bench at half-time. Improved as the game went on.

Sub - Josh Campbell - 7

Banished his poor performance against Livingston with a strong cameo. Adventurous in his passing and helped Hibs retake command in the final 10. Unlucky not to win it.

Sub - Drey Wright - 5

Found a Hearts man more than a team-mate, it seemed, after coming on.

Sub - Euan Henderson - 7

Similar to Campbell and, in fact, laid on for his fellow midfielder for the late chance.