How the Hibs players rated in today’s victory over Celtic

Ratings out of ten for each Hibs player who faced Celtic at Easter Road.

Ofir Marciano: The Israeli goalkeeper retained his place ahead of Adam Bogdan and had very little to do as he kept a second successive clean sheet. 6

Steven Whittaker: Restored to the side after sitting out the last two matches and played a key role in initiating the move that led to to the early goal with a good pass to Hyndman. A much-improved display from the veteran. 7

Efe Ambrose: Aside from one moment in the second half when he was beaten by Mikey Johnston, Hibs’ player of the season so far strolled through the 90 minutes. Always in the right place. Makes defending look effortless on days like this. 8

Ryan Porteous: Vital interception in the first half to stop James Forrest’s cross reaching the unmarked Odsonne Edouard in front of goal. Defended like a lion throughout. 8

Lewis Stevenson: A ferocious second-half challenge on Filip Benkovic summed up his wholehearted approach. Succeeded where most have failed recently in keeping man-of-the-moment James Forrest quiet. 7

Vykintas Slivka: The mercurial Lithuania internationalist continued his knack of scoring against the Old Firm when he kept his composure to net after just 46 seconds. Produced a diligent performance before having his afternoon prematurely ended by a rash tackle from Scott Brown which forced him off at half-time. 7

Stevie Mallan: Deployed at the base of the midfield diamond and seemed to relish the responsibility as he produced one of his best displays since joining Hibs. 8

Emerson Hyndman: Involved in the opening goal as he helped the ball to from Whittaker to Shaw. Unable to get any clear sights of goal himself but the attacking midfielder played his part with an energetic display. 7

Daryl Horgan: Used at the attacking point of the diamond, the little Irishman merited his inclusion with a tidy and industrious display. Matched up with Scott Brown and played his part in stopping the Celtic captain dictating the match the way he often does. 7

Oli Shaw: Played a delightful pass out to Slivka for Hibs’ opener. Didn’t get any clear chances to add to his recent goals against St Mirren and Hamilton, but put in a good shift. 7

Florian Kamberi: After a barren period in which he had been criticised by Hibs supporters and management alike, the talismanic striker returned to form with a bang. Produced a hungry first-half display before keeping his composure to smash in his team’s second goal. 8

Subs:

Sean Mackie: On at the break for Slivka and was stationed on the left of a midfield diamond. Almost set Hyndman free with a clever outside-of-the-foot pass, then set up Kamberi for his goal. Excellent contribution from the teenager. 7

Lewis Allan: On late for Kamberi. No chance to make an impact.