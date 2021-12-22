Jake Doyle-Hayes battles Aberdeen's Marley Watkins during the first half of the match at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

How the Hibs players rated in victory over Aberdeen in Shaun Maloney's first match in charge

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who featured in the midweek victory over Aberdeen in Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:42 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Matt Macey - 7

Kicking was poor and he almost allowed Marley Watkins to take the ball off his toes at one point, but he made a couple of strong saves and caught two excellent crosses in traffic.

2. DRC - Paul McGinn - 7

Allowed runners to get away from him at points in the second half but was otherwise really solid with a few decent passes too.

3. CB - Ryan Porteous - 8

Excellent use of the ball in helping his side to play out from the back. Had a couple of important interceptions and scored the game's only goal.

4. DLC - Paul Hanlon - 6

Had a mistake early which almost allowed Aberdeen in and his passing wasn't up to the standard of his central defensive partners.

