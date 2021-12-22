How the Hibs players rated in victory over Aberdeen in Shaun Maloney's first match in charge

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. GK - Matt Macey - 7
Kicking was poor and he almost allowed Marley Watkins to take the ball off his toes at one point, but he made a couple of strong saves and caught two excellent crosses in traffic.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. DRC - Paul McGinn - 7
Allowed runners to get away from him at points in the second half but was otherwise really solid with a few decent passes too.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. CB - Ryan Porteous - 8
Excellent use of the ball in helping his side to play out from the back. Had a couple of important interceptions and scored the game's only goal.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. DLC - Paul Hanlon - 6
Had a mistake early which almost allowed Aberdeen in and his passing wasn't up to the standard of his central defensive partners.
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group