‘How they approach match is anyone’s guess’ – journalists’ predictions for Celtic v Hibs

Hibs go into the lion’s den tonight when they take on champions Celtic in Glasgow. Do any of our pundits give them a chance?

Craig Fowler: Celtic have about a billion players missing from this match, but it doesn’t necessarily matter all that much when the likes of Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and new signing from Dortmund Jeremy Toljan remain available. The defence can be got at, as Jack Hendry is set to partner Jozo Simunovic, but there wasn’t much to indicate in Hibs’ 2-1 home defeat at Aberdeen that the midfield can do enough to establish a stream of service to the strikers. Celtic win.

Anthony Brown: Even allowing for Celtic’s well-documented injury problems, it is hard to make a compelling case for beleaguered Hibs avoiding defeat in Glasgow. Playing to their full capability, and with a manager at the helm, the Easter Road side would be a live danger to the league leaders in any one-off game, but it doesn’t feel, at present, as if they are equipped to go to Parkhead and deliver the type of robust and adventurous display required to take anything from the most formidable venue in the country. Prediction: Celtic win.

Patrick McPartlin: Even with Celtic missing a host of first-team regulars, it’s hard to see anything other than a home win in this match. Timothy Weah has hit the ground running while Oliver Burke looks the part since his loan move from West Brom. The stand-in Hibs coaching team of Eddie May and Grant Murray have a couple of big calls to make regarding personnel and formation. The Capital club have caused Celtic problems in recent home fixtures but as evidenced by the 4-2 loss at Parkhead earlier this season, away fixtures are a different kettle of fish. I think Hibs will give a good account of themselves but Celtic will prove to be too strong, especially in midfield. Prediction: Celtic win.

Neil McGlade: The odds are stacked against Hibs as they head west for tonight’s encounter with Brendan Rodgers’ outfit. The caretaker duo of Eddie May and Grant Murray have some big decisions to make regarding team selection and formation. How they approach tonight’s match is anyone’s guess. In some ways it’s kind of a free hit for the Easter Road men. Celtic aren’t without their injury problems but are a side brimming with confidence, irrespective of who’s playing, and will be too strong on their own patch. Celtic win.

Mark Atkinson: I really, really, really, really want to make a case for Hibs taking something from this match. A couple of things are in their favour: Celtic are missing a vast number of players, they’ve played a lot of matches of late and it’s midweek – prime time for a surprise result. Even still, I just can’t envisage Hibs getting anything here. They are a club in limbo with the managerial situation and their defence doesn’t seem strong enough right now to keep a clean sheet at Celtic Park. Timothy Weah’s pace against Darren McGregor, Mark Milligan and Paul Hanlon could be a huge problem. Hibs may well find the net here, but Celtic will score more.

Joel Sked: Celtic have found a confidence and rhythm which has pushed them out ahead of their rivals since the winter break finished. Hibs travel to Celtic Park knowing they will be facing a team without a raft of key individuals. However, it is still going to be a tall order. There is a greater depth, both in terms of numbers and quality, to Brendan Rodgers’ side. Hibs did well in stages against Aberdeen but it is hard to see the Hibees causing an upset while under interim charge. Celtic to win.